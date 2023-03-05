IRVING, TX. (KSNT) – First-year head coach Jerome Tang is officially the best in the conference.

The Big 12 named Tang its Coach of the Year on Sunday.

Tang arrived in Manhattan in March 2022. With only two players on the roster, he built almost an entire team that was picked to finish last in the preseason. Now, K-State holds the three-seed in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Wildcats are 23-8, 11-7 in Big 12 play. Keyontae Johnson was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. Johnson and Markquis Nowell were both named to the All-Big 12 first team.