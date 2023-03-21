NEW YORK (KSNT)- K-State is gearing up for the Sweet Sixteen.

The Wildcats arrived in New York on Tuesday. The team checked into its hotel in downtown NYC around 3:45 p.m. ET.

Four K-State players are from New York and the chance to play close to home, in a building as legendary as Madison Square Garden, means a lot.

However, Jerome Tang said this is not just a vacation back home for those players.

“I think they’re excited but they’re locked in though,” Tang said. “I gave them some options of some things to do, and they were like ‘Coach, we’re here to win some basketball games.’ So I was fired up about that.”

Tang says the team practiced in Manhattan, Kansas before flying to the Big Apple. The Wildcats take on Michigan State at 5:30 CT on Thursday.