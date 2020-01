MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – Kansas State fell to TCU Tuesday night at Bramlage Coliseum 59-57. The loss drops the Wildcats to 7-7 overall and 0-2 in the Big 12.

K-State trailed by 10 points at halftime before a second half rally came up just short.

Xavier Sneed led the Cats with 19 points while Makol Mawien finished with 10.

K-State hits the road at Texas on Saturday still looking for its first conference win.