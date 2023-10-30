AUSTIN (KSNT) – Kansas State football could end up avoiding the Longhorns’ starting quarterback this weekend.

K-State and Texas play at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4. UT could be without its starting quarterback. Quinn Ewers is ‘still week-to-week’, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said in Monday’s press conference.

Ewers, the sophomore starter, was hurt in Texas’ win against Houston on Oct. 21. He did not play in the team’s game against BYU on Oct. 28.

Redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy started against BYU. He completed 16 passes on 25 attempts, throwing for 170 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw one interception in the game. Texas beat BYU 35-6.

In seven games, Ewers totaled more than 1,900 passing yards, good for about 270 yards per game. Ewers had 13 touchdowns and three interceptions on the season before getting hurt.

Texas also has true freshman Arch Manning on the roster, the son of Cooper Manning and nephew of Peyton and Eli. Manning has not played yet in the 2023 season.

K-State’s trip to Austin will also be the site of FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff gameday show.