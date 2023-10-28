MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State senior wide receiver Seth Porter has always put the team above himself.

In the Wildcat’s blowout victory over Houston on Saturday, the team returned the favor.

Porter, widely known for his impact on special teams, caught the first touchdown pass of his college career on Saturday. The play came from the hands of true freshman quarterback Avery Johnson rolling to his left, delivering a strike to Porter, who shortly after reached the end zone.

After the play, the excitement from K-State’s bench reached a level that would make one think the touchdown was a game-winner.

“The sideline just erupted when Seth scored that touchdown,” K-State quarterback Will Howard said. “Everyone was so happy for him, especially him being a leader, captain of this team. That was so cool, it’s awesome.”

Porter, a sixth-year senior, started as a walk-on for the Wildcats. Ahead of the 2023 season, despite staying mostly on special teams, he was voted a team captain by his teammates.

“It was an emotional moment for me because we came in together, walked on together, earned a scholarship together, worked out together,” K-State wide receiver Phillip Brooks said. “Man, let me tell you, that dude Seth, he’s one of the hardest-working dudes I’ve ever seen with my own eyes.”

A postgame quote from fellow super-senior wide receiver Phillip Brooks might just encapsulate Porter’s role perfectly with this K-State team.

“He’s the definition of what it means to be a Wildcat,” Brooks said he told his teammates in the locker room after the game. “He takes no plays off, he goes hard every day.”

Head coach Chris Klieman has never shied away from discussing the importance of Porter’s role on this team.

“Seth is everybody’s favorite,” Klieman said after the game. “He puts everything on the line for K-State first, and for Seth Porter second. He puts everything on the line for his team, his school.”

Klieman added it was great to see Porter receive glory on something outside of special teams.

“I was glad he got a chance on offense – as good as he’s been on special teams for my whole time here, I was excited that Avery gave him a ball and a chance, and also glad he got in,” Klieman said.

Brooks was emotional to see his longtime teammate get in the end zone.

“Just to see somebody work so hard and get what they deserve is just very special,” Brooks said.

Porter joined K-Nation in June to talk about his journey with the Wildcats. Watch the interview here.