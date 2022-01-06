The end of an era: Skylar Thompson goes out with a bang

HOUSTON, TX. (KSNT)- Skylar Thompson’s last game in purple was a good one.

Thompson threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns on 21-for-28 passing. The sixth-year senior capped off his college career with a story book ending, taking down LSU 42-20 in the Texas Bowl.

“Put it in 7’s hands,” is something Chris Klieman said he was thinking often throughout Tuesday night’s game.

Putting the ball in Skylar’s hands worked out well.

Thompson was at K-State when Klieman was hired. The two have a bond that will last forever.

On K-State’s last drive, Chris Klieman called a timeout to remove Skylar Thompson from the game. A standing ovation ensued from the Kansas State crowd as Thompson and Klieman met for a hug.

“Told him I loved him. Told him I’d do anything in the world for him. He told me he loved me and he’d always have my back,” Klieman said. “That kids going to hold a special place in my heart forever.”

Skylar was locked in on Tuesday night.

“For him to be on point like he was and know that people were coming after him and hanging in there and throwing some strikes, he was phenomenal,” Klieman said.

Klieman isn’t the only one who has built a lasting bond with the veteran QB.

“On and off the field, the type of man that he is, the influence that he’s put on myself… it’s going to be something that I carry with me for a very long long time,” Deuce Vaughn said. “He’s going to be someone that I call a friend for a very very long time, and somebody that I never hesitate to call or text about anything, beyond football.”

The success didn’t come without it’s fair share of trials though.

“To see what he went through this year… getting nicked up early in the season, fighting his way back and playing well on one leg really… and then getting banged up late in the season. The kid just means the world to me. I love him. I love his family,” Klieman said. “To see him go out like that… he wanted to play well in this bowl game and he did.”

Throughout the struggles quitting was never an option for Thompson.

“Throughout my six years he it hasn’t always been perfect. I could’ve left. I could’ve walked away from the game after tearing my peck. But that’s not how I roll. I was raised that if you start something you finish it and give it everything you got and let God take care of the rest,” Thompson said. “Holy smokes, I couldn’t have drawn up a better way to finish than tonight.”

Skylar Thompson was named the Texas Bowl MVP.