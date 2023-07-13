ARLINGTON, Texas (KSNT)- Chris Klieman knows there is no replacing Deuce Vaughn.

However, the Wildcats return tons of talent and bring in some new studs.

Klieman spoke on Thursday at Big 12 Media Days in Arlington. Here are some players he thinks could have a big year in 2023:

Will Howard

The ‘Cats QB has 22 games of college football experience, but this is his first time entering the fall as the known starting quarterback. Klieman talks like a coach who has tons of belief in his quarterback.

“Everybody can see the confidence and belief that he has in himself and, more important, the team has in Will,” Klieman said.

Uso Seumalo

When Klieman was asked about replacing super-senior defensive tackle Eli Huggins, the reporter didn’t quite get to finish the question.

“USO!” Klieman shouted with a smile.

The rising senior from Hawai’i saw time in every game for K-State in 2022, but did not play a lot of snaps. He’ll play a bigger role in 2023.

“Athletic and strong, and he learned a lot from Eli,” Klieman said.

He jokes that Seumalo has ‘trimmed down’ to under 340 pounds. Klieman says Manhattan, Kansas, native Damian Ilalio will also play an extended role on the defensive line.

DJ Giddens/Treshaun Ward

The Wildcats lost one of the best running backs in college football in Deuce Vaughn. Despite that, the running back room might not be a weak spot in 2023.

Junction City native DJ Giddens and Florida State transfer Treshaun Ward will split reps.

“[Treshaun] is a really good player out of the back field,” Klieman said. “The kid’s a special talent, but I think DJ Giddens will also really be a surprise to people.”

Daniel Green

“If he’s healthy, he’s going to be an All-Big 12 type of player,” Klieman said.

Green had just 3.5 tackles for loss in 2022 after 16 in the previous season. He says he wasn’t fully healthy for almost the entire season.

His impact goes beyond the field, Klieman said. Green is a guy who has come a long way since arriving on campus.

“Daniel and I have been through an awful lot of stuff,” Klieman said. “And I love him because of him being so genuine. He knows he made mistakes as a young player, as a young person. He admits those and he talks to the other young guys to make sure that they don’t make mistakes.”

It feels like Green holds a special place in Klieman’s heart.

“He’s the perfect servant leader because he makes everyone around him better,” Klieman said.