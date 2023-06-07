TOPEKA (KSNT) – K-State men’s basketball players feel like people are sleeping on their team.

The Wildcats have not been included in any preseason Top 25 rankings by various publications, and were even left out of a recent NCAA tournament field prediction.

K-State lost its best two players from last season, as Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell both went pro. They added Tylor Perry, a point guard transfer from North Texas. He thinks this squad isn’t getting the attention it deserves.

“I know we don’t have the biggest names out of the portal or whatever, but little do they know we’re coming,” Perry said. “Our freshman class is really good. Our returners are obviously really good. They have tournament experience. People need to know we may not have the names, but that’s okay. We got something cooking over there.”

Jerrell Colbert is an LSU transfer who redshirted last year with K-State. Flying under the radar from a recognition standpoint is nothing new to this team, he said.

“We’ve been getting slept on since the very beginning,” Colbert said. “We just got to show them every single time.”

It could be frustrating. However, Colbert doesn’t seem to have an issue with it.

“It’s very motivating,” he said. “I like it. They keep sleeping, the more we attack.”