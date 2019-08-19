Thompson named to Unitas Watch List

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State junior quarterback Skylar Thompson was one of 49 players in the country to be named a candidate for the 2019 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation announced Monday.

Thompson joins a list of the top senior or fourth-year junior quarterbacks who are up for the award. He is the fifth candidate in school history, joining former finalists Chad May (1994) and Michael Bishop(1998), the 2012 Johnny Unitas Gold Arm Award winner and current K-State quarterback coach Collin Klein, in addition to 2014 candidate Jake Waters.

A native of Independence, Missouri, Thompson enters his junior season ranked fifth in school history in career completion percentage (minimum 200 attempts) at 59.45 percent and ninth in career passing efficiency (130.56). He is also 20th in school history in career passing yards at 2,080 as he was just the second player in school history to reach 2,000 career passing yards by the conclusion of his sophomore season.

Last year, Thompson played in 11 games with 10 starts, throwing for 1,391 yards and nine touchdowns on 122-of-208 aim with just four interceptions. He also added 373 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 105 carries to finish the year ranked seventh in the Big 12 in both total offense (160.4 yards per game) and passing efficiency (125.3).

Thompson and the rest of the Wildcats will have a chance to interact with fans and sign autographs this Saturday as the program will hold a “Meet the Cats” autograph session from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., on the concourse of Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The West Stadium Center box office and the K-State Super Store will be open for the event.

The Chris Klieman era of K-State football and the 2019 season kicks off next Saturday, August 31, when the Wildcats take on Nicholls at 6 p.m., inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Less than 1,000 tickets remain for the 11th-annual K-State Family Reunion. Tickets to that game, as well as the other six home games, are available by visiting www.kstatesports.com/tickets, calling 1-800-221-CATS or visiting the main ticket office inside Bramlage Coliseum.

Courtesy: K-State Athletics