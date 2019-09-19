Thompson ranked top quarterback by Pro Football Focus

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – K-State is 3-0 and Skylar Thompson has taken his game to another level. Pro Football Focus ranks Thompson as the highest-graded quarterback in the country after three weeks. Thompson is completing nearly 68% of his passes, up almost 10% from last season.

“It just makes me thankful that I haven’t had an easy path to where I am,” said Thompson on his performance this season. “I’ve faced some adversity throughout my career, some things not panning out my way or go my way and I think at the end of the day that’s helped me a lot, helped me in my character and my leadership, and my growth in general both on and off the field, so the thing is not I just can’t get satisfied.”