Three K-State Wildcats set to play in Super Bowl

MIAMI, FL (KSNT) – Three Kansas State Wildcats are set to play in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Byron Pringle will suit up for the Chiefs while the 49ers roster features D.J. Reed and Elijah Lee.

“Just being able to be in this position and kids in my neighborhood look up to me like a hero and they see me do it, so they believe they can do it, too,” Pringle told KSNT Sports.

“It’s surreal,” added D.J. Reed. “It’s a blessing, something that I’ve been wanting to do since I was a kid. This is every kid’s dream. By the grace of God I’m here and it’s a blessing.”

The Chiefs and 49ers kick off Sunday at 5:30 PM on Fox 43.