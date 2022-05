MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Another college basketball transfer is joining K-State.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin is the top available junior college basketball player, according to JucoRecruiting. Tomlin, a 6’10” forward, is the third transfer to buy into Tang’s upcoming program. Tang has four more scholarship spots available.

This past season at Chipola College, Tomlin averaged 11 points and 4.6 rebounds.