TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s own Callen Barta committed to Nebraska in June, but he won’t be a Husker after all.

Barta announced his commitment to K-State on Sunday. It comes one day after he took an official visit with the Wildcats and saw them beat TCU 41-3.

Barta is a senior, in the class of 2024, at Seaman High School.

He plays safety and receiver for the Seaman Vikings. 247 Sports list Barta as a three-star prospect.