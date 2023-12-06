TOPEKA (KSNT) – In a 24-span that included an overtime game-winner from Tylor Perry and a longtime Wildcat leaving Kansas State’s football staff, Ty Zentner got good news.

The Shawnee Heights grad and former K-State kicker/ punter is signing with the Tennessee Titans. It’s his third stop in the pros after spending time with the Eagles and Texans.

Zenter inked a practice squad deal on Wednesday, but a source tells 27 News he is expecting to get the start at punter when the Titans play the Dolphins on Monday Night Football on Dec. 11.

He punted in four games for the Houston Texans earlier this season. The Titans starting punter, Ryan Stonehouse, suffered a knee injury and is expected to undergo season-ending surgery.

Zentner famously drilled the game-winning field goal for Kansas State in its 2022 Big 12 Championship win.