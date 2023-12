MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State running back Treshaun Ward caps his career with the Wildcats at one year.

Ward is transferring to Boston College, he announced on social media Wednesday. Ward entered the transfer portal on Nov. 27, along with other ‘Cats.

He ran for 643 yards in 11 games at Kansas State, while racking up 129 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns.

Ward transferred to K-State after four years at Florida State.