MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Two Wildcats got recognized by the Big 12 for their hard work on the court.

Mackenzie Morris was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week and Aniya Clinton was given the title of Big 12 Rookie of the Week, according to a K-State press release. This comes after the Wildcats earn their sixth-consecutive sweep in Manhattan.

This season, Morris is the first player to be named Defensive Player of the Week in consecutive weeks while earning her fifth weekly defensive honor. This is the second time Clinton has been named Rookie of the Year this season.

Morris recently joined K-Nation to talk about her role as a libero.