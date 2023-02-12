PHOENIX (KSNT)- Former K-State football players Tyler Lockett and Dalton Risner were both nominees for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Risner, an offensive lineman, was the Broncos nominee. Lockett, a wide receiver, represented the Seahawks. Using their platform to give back means a lot to these ‘Cats turned pros.

“I just feel like there’s no me without giving back,” Lockett said. “I feel like anyone would do it in my position.”

Risner says things like this mean more than the game they play.

“I’ve always thought that way more importantly than football, it’s [about] the type of person you are,” Risner said.

Since football has given him such a great platform, the Denver offensive lineman plans to continue using it to benefit others.

“There’s a lot of people in this world that do deserve to walk this red carpet,” Risner said. “I would give my ticket away in a heartbeat… There’s people that give their lives to serving others.”

Risner’s selflessness showed when he pointed out how many other people have an even larger community impact than himself.

“Sometimes I feel guilty because the sport of football puts me on a pedestal,” Risner said. “And I’m really grateful for that because I do give time to people and care about people a lot, but at the same time there’s probably a lot of people out there that are probably more deserving than myself.”

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was given the WPMOY Award on Thursday night. Patrick Mahomes was the Chiefs nominee.