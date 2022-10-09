AMES, Iowa. (KSNT)- K-State called on two true sophomores to make big plays in Saturday’s win over Iowa State.

Those two sophomores both went to high school just down the road from the Little Apple.

Desmond Purnell is a Hayden High School graduate who made the position switch to linebacker after arriving at K-State last year. When Khalid Duke went down with an injury in the first quarter it was Purnell who filled his spot the entire rest of the way.

“I’m sure he thought ‘Holy cow, I’m playing in a big time Big 12 game. I usually play 10-15 snaps and I’m going to have to play 50 or 60,'” Klieman said.

The Wildcats’ coach was happy with what he saw from the Topeka native.

“I thought he really settled in and did some really nice things,” Klieman said. “He’s a terrific kid. He’s a great competitor.”

“It was amazing,” Purnell said. “It was everything I dreamed of since I was a little kid.”

While Purnell was the local kid stepping up on the defensive side of the ball it was Junction City’s DJ Giddens who came up big on offense. Deuce Vaughn took a hit in the fourth quarter and did not return to the game. K-State called Giddens’ number often on its final two drives.

“Deuce was out, and DJ is a load,” Klieman said. “He was fresh. It was fun to have him finish the game like he did because I think it’s going to give him a ton of confidence.”

Giddens says K-State was the only school to really recruit him out of high school. Even so, the ‘Cats didn’t begin to show interest in Giddens until late in the process. The sophomore running back says two years ago he never thought he’d be here.

“Honestly, not really,” Giddens said. “I didn’t really have too many people recruiting me out of high school… so, no, I didn’t really think [I’d be here], but it’s a blessing.”

He says it feels good to prove the Kansas State coaching staff right after they took a risk on him.

“They believed in me,” Giddens said. “My grades were low. So I appreciate it, for real, that I got the opportunity to do this.”

These two guys earning playing time and stepping up when their names were called, Klieman says, exemplifies what their program is all about.

“That’s Kansas State,” Klieman said. “Having your backups, whether it’s [Desmond Purnell], whether it’s DJ [Giddens], come in and make some big plays.”

K-State gets a week off before hosting TCU on Saturday, Oct. 22.