LOS ANGELES (KSNT)- After K-State baseball’s Dylan Phillips was selected on day two of the 2022 MLB Draft, two other Wildcats were picked on the final day.

They were actually picked back-to-back in the 13th round. The Rockies selected pitcher Blake Adams with the 386th overall pick. Moments later, the Tigers selected outfielder Dom Johnson with pick no. 387.

Adams had a 5.07 ERA in his 2022 junior season, but showed glimpses of high potential. Most notably, Adams threw seven innings against Texas and allowed just one run with six strikeouts. He struck out 12 in a game early in the season against CSU Bakersfield.

Johnson was the Wildcats’ leadoff hitter this past spring. The 5-foot-9 sophomore from Edmond, Oklahoma, hit .345 on the year with 12 home runs and 12 stolen bases. His batting average was the highest on the team for players with ten or more at-bats. Of the same group, he also led the team with a .419 OBP and 20 doubles.

Adams tells 27 News he will be signing the pro contract offered by the Rockies. Johnson is still deciding whether he will accept the Tigers offer or return to K-State for another year.