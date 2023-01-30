MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson are on their way to becoming household names for college basketball fans.

The duo of Wildcat ballers were named to the Wooden Award late season Top 20 watch list. The award is given annually to college basketball’s most outstanding player.

Nowell, a senior point guard, is averaging 16.9 points and shooting 40.8 percent from the field this season. He ranks second in the country in assists per game with 8.2 and ranks third in the country in total assists with 173.

Johnson, a senior forward, is averaging a team-high 18 points per game. He ranks in the top-10 in six different statistical categories in the Big 12.

K-State will travel to Lawrence to play in-state rival Kansas on Tuesday.