MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – K-State’s standout special team’s utility is going to the NFL draft.

Ty Zentner made the announcement on social media, noting he signed with Perla Sports Management.

Zentner, a Shawnee Heights graduate, was a Ray Guy award semifinalist. He had 27 punts land pin inside the 20-yard line 31 made PATs in 2022. He also made all 11 field goal attempts, including the Big 12 championship-winning field goal against TCU.