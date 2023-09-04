HOUSTON (KSNT) – K-State product Ty Zentner is preparing for his first regular season NFL game.

Zentner is technically on the practice squad for the Houston Texas, but that will likely change by the end of the week.

The Texans placed punter Cameron Johnston on the injured reserve last week, meaning he will miss at least the first four games. Zentner, a Shawnee Heights graduate, is the only other punter in the building.

He tells 27 News he’s planning to be the starting punter for the team in its regular season opener against the Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 10. The game will be played in Baltimore.

If Zentner is indeed moved to the active roster for Sunday’s game, an official announcement will likely come sometime mid-week.

“It’s just crazy how things work out,” Zentner said.

The Topeka native has had a whirlwind of emotions within the past few weeks. On Saturday, August 19, he was cut by the Eagles after hoping to win the starting job. He made the lengthy drive back to Kansas in his car, not knowing what the future might hold.

On Tuesday, Aug. 22 he got the call from the Texans, and Zentner arrived in Houston later that night.

The NFL rookie, who kicked the game-winning field goal in K-State Big 12 Championship victory against TCU, will have get a chance to prove himself in a regular season game. He handled kickoffs, field goals and punts in his final season with K-State last fall.

Zentner already suited up for the Texans once in their final preseason game.