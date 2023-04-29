TOPEKA (KSNT) – K-State punter and Topeka native Ty Zentner has made it to the big leagues.

After not hearing his name called in the 2023 NFL Draft, Zenter has signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent, according to Philadelphia Inquirer writer Josh Tolentino.

Zentner earned second-team all-conference honors in 2022 after the second-best punting performance in school history, according to K-State athletics. He was a semifinalist for the nation’s top punter award in 2022.

Zentner is a graduate of Shawnee Heights High School in Topeka.