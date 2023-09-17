DETROIT (KSNT)- Kansas State fans needed a reason to smile after Saturday’s loss in Columbia and Tyler Lockett might have provided just that.

The former Wildcat had quite the day in the Seahawks’ week two game. Lockett caught eight passes for 59 receiving yards, including a touchdown in overtime which served as a walk-off winner.

It was a bounce back game of sorts for Lockett, who had just two catches for ten yards in the Seahawks’ week one loss to the Rams.

Lockett played for K-State from 2011-2014, earning First-Team All-American status as a senior. He totaled over 3,700 receiving yards and nearly 2,200 kick return yards in his college career. Lockett scored 35 total touchdowns as a Wildcat.

Dalton Risner has a simple message for NFL teams in need

He was a third-round pick in 2015, and is in his ninth NFL season (all with the Seahawks) in 2023.