KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The purple wave has spread East to Kansas City.

Union Station, a staple monument in Kansas City, posted a photo (from Kent Auf Der Heide) of the building lit in purple colors in support of K-State men’s basketball’s NCAA tournament run.

Tonight, Union Station shines in Kansas State purple and white as we congratulate the Wildcats on advancing to the Sweet 16. #KStateMBB #MarchMadness



Photo by Kent Auf Der Heide pic.twitter.com/HYrVnU5IUF — Union Station KC (@UnionStationKC) March 20, 2023

The Wildcats are headed to the Sweet 16 of the tournament after beating Kentucky in the Round of 32 Sunday. K-State will play Michigan State in New York City.