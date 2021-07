MANHATTAN (KSNT) – On Tuesday, former K-State Head Football coach Bill Snyder tweeted a message of support for getting vaccinated.

Tweet from Bill Snyder

“Vaccinations-save lives,” Snyder said in a tweet. The message comes as health leaders across the Midwest are asking people to get vaccinated as more variant cases of COVID-19 climb in states like Missouri.

Snyder, who is 81, currently serves as a Special Ambassador for the Wildcats. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2015.