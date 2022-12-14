MANHATTAN. Kan. (KSNT) – Another day, another All-American honor for two Wildcats.

K-State’s Deuce Vaughn is an AFCA first team All-American as an all-purpose player. Felix Anudike-Uzomah is a second-team defensive player.

This is Vaughn’s fourth first team designation, and it’s the third from the five groups that make up consensus All-American status.

Anudike-Uzomah earned his fifth All-American honor and fourth second-team spot.

Vaughn enters bowl season ranked 10th nationally in scrimmage yards at 136.9 yards per game, while being 11th in the country with 1,425 total rushing yards.

Anudike-Uzomah was continually targeted with double-team blocks throughout the season, but still led the Big 12 with 8.5 total sacks, 11.0 tackles for loss and 44 tackles.