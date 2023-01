MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – For the seventh time in his career, K-State play-by-play radio announcer Wyatt Thompson has been named the Kansas Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.

Thompson is in his 21st season calling games for the Wildcats. He was named to the Kansas Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame in the Fall.

Thompson calls football and men’s basketball for K-State, along with hosting Catbacker events for the Wildcats across Kansas.