TOPEKA (KSNT) – He was once an Ichabod but now, Kellen Simoncic is a Kansas State Wildcat.

The veteran college quarterback announced his commitment to K-State via social media Wednesday afternoon. On3’s Derek Young reports the former Ichabod will be a walk-on.

Simoncic comes to K-State after fives years with Washburn, playing in each of the last three.

Simoncic suffered a season-ending injury at the beginning of the 2023 season. However, in his time at Washburn, the Missouri native made 10 starts and appeared in 16 games. He racked up 2,879 yards and 31 touchdowns on 237 completed passes, tying for 10th on the program’s chart.

He broke the Ichabod’s single-game completion record with 35 completed passes on 48 attempts against Emporia State in 2022. Simoncic also tied the single-game touchdown record in 2022, passing for six touchdowns against Central Missouri.

Former K-State senior quarterback Will Howard, who was with the Wildcats for four seasons, entered the transfer portal on Nov. 27. Simoncic joins a quarterback room that now features Avery Johnson and Jacob Knuth. The ‘Cats will also welcome true freshman quarterback Blake Barnett in 2024.