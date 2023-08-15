Highlights from WIAT

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Ques Glover comes to K-State with four years of college basketball experience.

The 6-foot-0 guard played two seasons with the Florida Gators before two with the Samford Bulldogs. As a junior, Glover averaged nearly 20 points per game. He averaged 14.7 as a senior last season.

The Wildcats have one open scholarship spot after adding Glover for the upcoming season. Some highlights from the newest addition to K-State men’s basketball can be found at the top of this article.

