MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- On Wednesday, K-State running back Treshaun Ward was named the Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year.

Ward joins the Wildcats after four years at Florida State. Last year, he ran for 628 yards and scored seven touchdowns in ten games.

Four other K-State players were named Preseason All-Big 12.

Ward brings 26 games of college football experience to the Little Apple. He and Junction City native DJ Giddens will be the Wildcats one-two punch at running back as they hope to fill the shoes of Deuce Vaughn.