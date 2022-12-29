NEW ORLEANS (KSNT) – K-State football is just days away from a Sugar Bowl matchup against perineal powerhouse Alabama in New Orleans.

K-State offensive coordinator Collin Klein was asked on Thursday’s press conference about junior running back Deuce Vaughn:

“With Deuce [Vaughn], what have you done this year trying to learn new ways to use him, utilize him, get him on the field but at the same time, he’s a small guy so you don’t want to overwork him, I’m sure. Do you think he’s ready for the NFL? Are you prepared to lose him to the NFL?“

Klein’s response was filled with over two-straight minutes of praise for the First-Team All-American all-purpose player. Here is the transcript:

“Deuce Vaughn is — he’s been an absolute joy to coach and someone that I’ll never

forget and has been here at a time in our program as part of build-up to being able to be

a part of this. It’s been special.



“And his consistency, his work ethic, I don’t — I can’t remember a day that I can say, oh,

Deuce had a bad day, and that’s from an attitude-approach standpoint. Also, a

performance on the field standpoint. I can’t tell you guys or bring one to memory that he’s

had a bad day in any one of those categories. So his level of professionalism and

consistency… it’s special. It’s unique.



“And he’ll keep you up at night trying to — he’s so versatile, he’s so smart and gifted, you

know. He makes you constantly think of all the different ways that you can use him, and

he doesn’t skip a beat. There’s not — I don’t think any one of us have said, Oh, that’s too

much for him to handle because I don’t know if there’s such a thing.



“He’s off the charts that way. And again, talking about his unselfishness for some of the

things that we were doing, especially earlier in the year with someone at quarterback

run-game stuff, we were asking him to block. And so he’s had to be more — he’s had to do more blocking and some different things this year in the run game and in the protection

situations that a lot of guys would probably balk at a little bit. And he’s taken it in stride

and strapped under his chin.

“For his size, he does a great job. So whatever he chooses to do, obviously we’re behind

him 1,000%. I’d love to coach him for the next ten years; but unfortunately, that doesn’t

work like that. So whatever he chooses to do, he’s made an impact on K-State. He’s made

an impact on me, and our team that’s second to none.“

The Wildcats kickoff the Sugar Bowl on Saturday at 11 a.m.