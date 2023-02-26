STILLWATER, OK. (KSNT) – Jerome Tang is more than proud of his team’s gritty road win Saturday.

The Wildcats won a game they often trailed in, 73-68. Even though multiple players had stellar performances on the stat sheet, Tang commends the ones who often don’t.

“Life, man, just throws things at you that you don’t expect,” Tang said. “Y’all don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes. You don’t know who’s sick. You don’t know whose family member just passed away. You just watch them on the floor and make a judgement about, ‘Did they play well? Or didn’t they play well?’ For all the stuff that they face, to be able to come out here and continually give that kind of an effort and believe in each other, we call it ‘crazy faith’…”

K-State is third in the Big 12 at 10-6 in the conference, 22-7 overall. Its next game will be Senior Night on Wednesday.