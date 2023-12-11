TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nemaha Central senior Holden Bass will bring a number of assets to Kansas State football, beginning with an winners-mentality.

Bass hoisted a 2A state football title in each of the last two seasons with the Thunder. After previously committing to Northwest Missouri State, the 6-foot-4 lineman announced a change of plans on Dec. 2. He’ll stay in his home state and join the Wildcats.

“The culture at K-State is crazy,” Bass said. “Being able to stay home, in Kansas, that’s great. The culture they have there, the coaches, the family feel that they have, everything there- the faculties- it’s all just wonderful. It just feels special. I’m just honored that I got a chance to be a part of it.”

Bass will attend K-State has a preferred walk-on. He knows the program in Manhattan has a history of getting the most out of Kansas talent, even those who don’t start on scholarship.

“I try to do my best at everything I do, I give everything a hundred percent effort,” he said. “Seeing the success that a lot of those guys who do take the walk-ons go, that kind of helped me with my decision.”

The Wildcats had three team captains who were former walk-ons in 2023.

Bass says many people have compared his game to Trey Dishon’s. Dishon came from Horton, Kansas and wound up being a four-year starter in Manhattan. The NCHS senior will play defensive tackle for the ‘Cats. He’s set to graduate from Nemaha Central in the spring of 2024.