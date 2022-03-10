KANSAS CITY (KSNT)- Bruce Weber had plenty to say in a press conference following his resignation Thursday morning.

He opened by saying that he will spend more time with family.

“I am happy to tell you I have two special job opportunities ahead of me,” Weber said. “First, to be a full-time husband to my amazing wife Megan, who, for the last 42 years has waited for me, waited on me and waited on others for me. Now it’s my chance, hopefully, to wait on her. My second job opportunity is to be a grandpa to four very active grandkids.”

Weber also discussed how much he cares about and feels for his players during this time.

“When change happens like this, the people that are most affected but probably the most overlooked are the players,” Weber said. “I just met with our players earlier this morning to tell them the news, but I also emphasized to them my number one priority right now is to help them through this difficult situation. I hugged, and had to share tears with many of our players.”

He also said he cares about his coaching staff.

“I apologized to [our staff] last night for not fighting for them three years ago, after we went to the Elite Eight and won the Big 12 again, to protect them with long term deals,” Weber said. “Hopefully K-State will do the right thing and take care of them for what they’ve done for the university.”

K-State Athletic Director Gene Taylor said conversations between he and Weber took place throughout the year and concluded Wednesday night after the Wildcats’ Big 12 tournament loss to West Virginia.

“He’s a classy, classy individual. We’ve been fortunate to have him so I know it was a tough decision to come to,” Taylor said.

Weber leaves Manhattan with many fond memories.

“I appreciate everybody,” Weber said. “I appreciate K-State nation. It’s been an unbelievable pleasure to be the coast at Kansas State. I hope I can always come back to Manhattan and enjoy ‘Manhappiness’ and the people that are a part of it. I truly love K-State.”