TOPEKA (KSNT)- Jerome Tang spoke about K-State fans, the Catbacker Tour and the ongoing recruitment efforts of adding more players to the K-State basketball roster in Topeka on Thursday.

“I’m not worried. I am anxious… because you’re waiting for the next guy,” Tang said when asked about his concern level with the current roster size.

The Wildcats have just seven players on their roster right now for the 2022-23 season, including only two returners from last year. Tang said they will be adding more. However, it might not be as many as some people think.

“The time of having 13 on the roster, with the transfer portal and all that, is probably not a wise thing at this moment,” Tang said. “But we’ll get to 10, 11, maybe even 12 and we’ll be fine.”

The current roster consists of returners Markquis Nowell and Ismael Massoud, along with five new additions. Taj Manning and Dorian Finister currently make up the freshman class for K-State hoops this season. Finister is an incoming freshman guard from New Orleans, Louisiana and Manning is a forward from Grandview, Missouri.

Three transfers have announced their commitment to play at Kansas State next year, too. Camryn Carter joins the Wildcats as a sophomore from Mississippi State. LSU transfer center Jerrel Colbert was Tang’s first new commitment after taking the K-State job. Nae’Qwan Tomlin is the most recent player to commit to the ‘Cats. The 6-foot-10 forward comes to K-State from Chipola College.