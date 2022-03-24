MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT)- Kansas State Athletics held an introductory press conference for new head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang Thursday afternoon.

Tang thanked people who have supported him, told stories about his coaching history and shared with fans his vision for K-State basketball.

“We’re going to accomplish great things together and it’s not going to take long. It is not going to take long. I didn’t come to rebuild, I came to elevate,” Tang said.

Tang said the moment when K-State’s Athletic Director Gene Taylor offered him the job was one that will always be special to him.

“He looked me in the eyes and he said ‘Look Jerome… I want you to be my head coach of our basketball program and I trust you that you’re going to do the right thing and that you’re going to help us win, and I feel it in all my heart,'” Tang said.

Tang comes to Manhattan with a very close relationship with Baylor head coach Scott Drew, after working alongside Drew for 19 years.

“When coaches leave programs and people leave and get other jobs, there’s this like deep divide that takes place and it severs ties. I’m going to let you all know that’s not going to happen… except for two or three nights a year…when it’s gonna be real, real tough…on them,” Tang said with a smile. K-State fans responded with a loud cheer.

Tang said he’s learning things like the popular K-State hand gesture, along with phrases like ‘EMAW’ and ‘Go Cats.’

“This is an unbelievable blessing. I’ve lived a blessed life but this is just the start of some really, really big things that are going to happen,” Tang said.