MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Wildcats will have to start Avery Johnson at quarterback in their bowl game.

K-State was selected to play in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Orlando, Florida, on Sunday.

“Avery will be the guy,” K-State head football coach Chris Klieman said on Zoom. “It kind of is a finish of the 2023 season with all the great seniors that are going to play in this bowl game, and then, it also is a spring board to the 2024 season with Avery at the helm.”

Will Howard, who started all 12 regular season games for Kansas State, announced his plans to enter the transfer portal the past week.

27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley asked Klieman about Howard’s decision, the conversations that led up to it and what the senior quarterback means to Kansas State football.

“I’m going to keep a lot of those [conversations] in private out of my respect for Will,” Klieman said. “But I’m excited about Will’s future, whether that’s the NFL next year or at another school. I don’t know what he’s going to decide to do.”

There is not any ill-will or internal issues that caused Howard to decide to leave the program, Klieman said.

“There’s nothing at all wrong with my relationship with Will Howard,” Klieman said. “It’s very strong. I love the kid. We shared an awful lot this week when I had an opportunity. I’ve got nothing but respect for him and appreciate what he did for K-State, and what he’s done for me and my family. I believe it’s reciprocated on what I’ve done for Will and his family.”

Klieman will be rooting for the four-year Wildcat QB wherever he ends up.

“Nothing but admiration for him, and one thing I know is, I want the best for Will Howard,” Klieman said.

K-State has an opportunity to begin the true ‘Avery Johnson era’ against NC State in its bowl game.

“I know that [Offensive Coordinator Collin Klein] is really excited to come up with a game plan for Avery,” Klieman said. “Avery has earned this opportunity. He’s waited for this opportunity. He’s played good football when we’ve asked him to earlier in the year, but now it’s his show.”

The Wildcats and NC State will meet on Dec. 28.