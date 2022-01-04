What to expect from LSU in the Texas Bowl

HOUSTON, TX. (KSNT)- LSU football has had a lot of question marks leading into the Texas Bowl against Kansas State.

They will be working with an interim head coach. They’ve also had players transfer or choose to sit out for the NFL draft.

Jared Paul Joseph has been covering LSU football closely all year long. He uses the word “chaos” to describe what is going on.

“LSU right now is not the LSU we saw at the beginning of the year,” Joseph said. “This is a bare bones LSU roster.”

The quarterback situation is still up in the air for LSU.

“We don’t know who the starting quarterback is going to be,” Joseph said.

Joseph said one freshman quarterback who would likely be their best option would have to lose his redshirt if he plays. If he does not play, the Tigers could look to one of two walk-on QBs, or even a wide receiver at quarterback.

However, LSU did just win a national championship two seasons ago and played a close game against Alabama this season.

“If they win by more than a point or a field goal or something it would have to just be them fighting out of desperation. That would be the key thing here. LSU’s back has been against the wall all year,” Joseph said. “Now they’re fighting for pride and they all want to come out and get a win.”