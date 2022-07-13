ARLINGTON, Texas (KSNT)- There is a lot to keep track for K-State football fans leading up to the 2022 season.

The Wildcats have big changes in some ways on offense, with Collin Klein taking over as offensive coordinator and Nebraska transfer Adrian Martinez expected to start at quarterback. On the other hand, the Wildcats’ return three of their biggest offensive playmakers in Deuce Vaughn, Malik Knowles and Phillip Brooks.

K-State Online editor Derek Young says Martinez’ experience will be valuable in the time of transition for K-State.

“They’re going to break in a new offense this year so having a guy who’s played a lot of college football will be a bonus,” Young said.

Another change will be the offensive line. Noah Johnson, Ben Adler and Josh Rivas were all strongholds on K-State’s O-line last fall and they’ve all moved on. Young doesn’t expect this to be an area of concern for the ‘Cats.

“I tend to think it’ll be just fine,” Young said. “Connor Riley is one of the best offensive line coaches in all of America. He’s had a tough task each year replacing guys. It’s really come out for the better part each time.”

On the defensive side, Young says the ceiling is high.

“It was a top four defense [in the Big 12] last year,” Young said. “A lot of guys coming back. The pass rush is what I love the most.”

Young says one area of uncertainty among the 2022 K-State team will be the defensive back position.

“We don’t really know what we’re going to get from the safety position,” Young said. “It’s going to be three new starters. They lost all three from a year ago.”

