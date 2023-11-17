MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Former K-State basketball senior forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin has filed for a diversion agreement with the Municipal Court of the City of Manhattan.

Court documents show Tomlin entered a diversion agreement with the City of Manhattan on Nov. 16. Signing this agreement means Tomlin waives his right to a speedy trial, right to a trial by jury and right to counsel.

Tomlin also agrees to pay diversion costs amounting to $455 to the City of Manhattan at $45 minimum per month. He must also perform 10 hours of community service work by Jan. 19, 2024, and complete Alcohol/Drug Information School by March 18, 2024.

The diversion also requires that Tomlin must avoid alcohol during the term of the diversion agreement and avoid the area north of City Park, south of Anderson Avenue/Bluemont Avenue and between 11th Street and 14th Street. The diversion period lasts a total of one year starting on Nov. 16.

Tomlin was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 29 in Aggieville at Tubby’s Sports Bar in the early morning hours for disorderly conduct; brawling or fighting. He was later suspended indefinitely from the basketball team by K-State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Jerome Tang for “not living up to the expectations we require of our players.” Tang spoke of Tomlin’s suspension in an interview a short time later.

