MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – It starts with the work.

Jerome Tang is a confident guy. He commands a room with authority and a sense of power. If he was nervous when talking in front of K-State fans and media on Thursday afternoon, it was certainly hard to tell. It wasn’t obvious that it was his first press conference as a head basketball coach at the collegiate level.

Tang says his confidence is a result of the work he has put in to get to where he is now.

“[I] trust my work,” Tang said.

In Tang’s first discussion with the media just moments after landing in Manhattan he told reporters he, “didn’t grow up with a silver spoon in his mouth.” It has taken a lot of work to get to where he is today.

“The only reason I’m here is because I work hard,” Tang said. “My parents are immigrants. I’m an immigrant. Nobody handed us anything. We just outwork people.”

He expects his team to follow a similar approach.

“It’s not about on the day if you’re making shots or not making shots. You got to trust your work. When you put in the work you can go out there and play confidently,” Tang said.

Tang believes when you outwork others and put in more work than the rest, the wins will come.

“When you outwork people they either make excuses about why they’re losing to you or they got to give you credit. We’re going to get credit because we’re going to be able to step out on the court and trust the work that we put in,” Tang said.

His confidence in a public setting might also derive from the fact that he isn’t afraid to be transparent and he isn’t afraid to wear his heart on his sleeve. When asked about how he has kept his emotions in check throughout the process of becoming K-State’s next head men’s basketball coach Tang had an interesting response.

“I really don’t want to keep [my emotions] in check. This is who I am. I’m really passionate. I care deeply. I have no problem crying. I have no problem laughing. I have no problem cheering. That’s my heart,” Tang said. “When I really, really care about something I’m all in.”