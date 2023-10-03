MANHATTAN (KSNT)- There has been lots of fishing talk surrounding K-State football before and during the 2023 season.

The Wildcat linebackers went on a fishing trip together, and caught quite a few, back in July. Defensive end Khalid Duke debuted a new fishing celebration which he shows off after each sack. Running back DJ Giddens is known for his quiet and shy nature, but his teammates do all know he likes to cast and reel.

On Tuesday, 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley asked several players a simple question: Who is the best fisherman on the team?

“That’s a good question… I think another sleeper fisher is [Will Swanson],” quarterback Will Howard said. “But I feel like [Khalid] Duke and DJ] Giddens are definitely up there.”

The sophomore running back from Junction City is apparently impressive on the water, not just when carrying the football. Giddens also earned the vote for ‘Best fisherman’ from offensive lineman Christian Duffie.

Starting center Hayden Gillum says Duke’s big catches don’t just come in the form of quarterback sacks.

“Nick Allen used to be quite a big fisherman but he’s moved on,” Gillum said. “I’d probably have to pass it to Duke if I had to guess.”

The setting and type of fishing play a factor in the answer, according to defensive tackle Uso Seumalo.

“If we were talking about back home in Hawaii I’m definitely the best,” Seumalo said. “But I’d say out here… DJ. I’d go with DJ or maybe Duke.”

Austin Moore wants throw his name into the conversation.

“I fish a little bit,” Moore said. “One on one battle it might come down to me and Duke.”

Duke offered his thoughts, too. The Wildcat senior says a number of players on the roster get after it with the rod and reel.

“I would say I’m definitely up there,” Duke said. “I’ve seen some pictures of Jordan Perry has some nice fish. Deuce Green is up there too. I think everybody fishes a lot. Chiddi [Obiazor] fishes, I don’t know how good he is. I would probably say top three is probably me, [Jordan Perry and Tobi [Osunsanmi}.”

He quickly realized he forgot mention Kobe Savage.

“Kobe’s up there too,” Duke said.

When it comes to reeling in opposing players, Moore leads the team in total tackles and tackles for loss with 22 and seven, respectively.

Giddens has made it hard for opposing defenses to ‘catch’ him. He’s got over five hundred total yards in four games, including four touchdowns against UCF.

K-State hopes to reel in another win on Friday. The ‘Cats play at Oklahoma State on Sept. 6, kicking off at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.