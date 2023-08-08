MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Kansas State football will have a new group of team captains in 2023.

The Wildcats had six captains in 2022, four of which have graduated and moved on from Manhattan. The two returning captains are linebacker Daniel Green and offensive lineman Cooper Beebe.

The players vote on who the team captains should be. Klieman says the ‘Cats have a good problem: Lots of guys to consider for that honor.

“We’re in a really good place with a number of leaders,” Klieman said. “For us to say ‘We’re going to have four tremendous leaders’ [would be underestimating]. I think we’ve got 24 to 30 tremendous leaders.”

Klieman mentioned a few names in Tuesday’s press conference when leadership was brought up. Specifically, he brought up Will Howard, Daniel Green, Austin Moore and Cooper Beebe. However, the group of guys who buy into and elevate the culture for K-State football is deeper than those four.

“Our captain vote, later on in fall camp, will be really interesting because there’s a lot of kids that I think will receive a bunch of votes and that’s a sign of pretty healthy leadership,” Klieman said.

Some positions, like quarterback, practically require players to be leaders. For the ‘Cats, Klieman says their leaders come from all over.

“I’m excited because it’s on offense and defense and it’s at all three levels of both offensively and defensively,” Klieman said. “It’s not just the skill kids or the linemen.”

Klieman was quick to point out the great foundation that previous Wildcat football players implemented from a culture and leadership standpoint. He mentioned Skylar Thompson, Noah Johnson, Jahron McPherson as guys who helped establish the standard in 2021. He says Eli Huggins, Kade Warner and others helped continue that tradition in 2022.

