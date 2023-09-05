MANHATTAN (KSNT)- Will Howard had a pretty good day on Saturday, in K-State’s 45-0 week one win against SEMO.

Despite not playing most of the second half, when the game was no longer close, he racked up nearly 300 passing yards and four total touchdowns. He even caught a touchdown pass. However, Howard’s season opener wasn’t quite flawless.

On K-State’s second drive of the season, he threw his first interception of the year on a pass that was seemingly intended for tight end Ben Sinnott. The turnover wasn’t entirely his fault, according to K-State’s All-American senior offensive lineman.

“I went to tell him when he threw that pick that’s not on him, that was on [the offensive line,]” Cooper Beebe said. “We can’t give up that pressure and make [Will] throw it early.”

Regardless of who’s fault it was, the ‘Cats were able to flip the script and respond with touchdowns on four straight drives before halftime. That response, Beebe says, is largely thanks to Howard’s confidence and leadership.

“He has such confidence in himself,” Beebe said. “He’s a next mentality guy, so usually it never shakes him.”

It was a rare slip-up for a veteran group of blockers that considers themselves one of the best in the country. The offensive line takes an immense amount of pride in protecting the quarterback.

“We talk about it collectively on the sidelines and throughout the week,” junior offensive lineman Hadley Panzer said. “We need to keep the quarterback clean. Keep him back there, give him some time to deliver the ball. We take pride in that.”

K-State moved up one spot in this week’s AP Poll.