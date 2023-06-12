MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State baseball is boosting its roster for the 2024 season.

The Wildcats picked up a commitment from Chuck Ingram, a transfer from Wichita State, on Monday. Ingram comes to Manhattan after three seasons with the Shockers.

In 2023 he played in 52 games and hit .362 with an on base percentage of .437. The Kansas City, Mo. native received first-team honors from the American Athletic Conference last season.

Ingram is an outfielder who throws and bats right-handed. He’ll hope to boost the ‘Cats to an NCAA regional bid for the first time since 2013, after the team narrowly missed this spring.