DENVER, CO – JULY 11: Pitcher Jordan Wicks is interviewed after being selected 21st overall by the Chicago Cubs in the first round during the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft at Bellco Theater at Colorado Convention Center on Sunday, July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

DENVER (KSNT) – K-State lefty Jordan Wicks broke multiple records on his way to the draft.

He adds to that, becoming the first Wildcat called in the first round of the MLB Draft. He was selected by the Chicago Cubs with the No. 21 overall pick.

Wicks has a career 3.24 ERA in his three seasons at K-State. This past season, he recorded 118 strikeouts in 92.1 innings pitched. He was also named a 2021 All-American.