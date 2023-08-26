PITTSBURGH (KSNT) – Jordan Wicks went from K-State All-American to MLB pitcher in almost two years.

The Cubs called up Wicks before their third game against the Pirates. Wicks pitched five innings and recorded nine strikeouts.

Wicks had trouble finding the strike zone to start the outing. He gave up a home run to the Pirates’ Ke’Bryan Hayes on just his second pitch, and had a mound visit with two runners on base. Then, he struck out three-straight to end the inning.

Wicks pitched four clean innings after and exited the game when the Cubs had a seven-run lead.