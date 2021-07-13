Wicks to Cubs was uncertain

DENVER (KSNT) – K-State’s Jordan Wicks became the first Wildcat taken in the first round of the MLB Draft on Sunday.

“It was cool, calm and collected on the outside, but in the inside, it was getting to me a little bit,” Wicks said. “Just the antsiness of waiting.”

Wicks was surrounded with rumors of being a first round pick before the 2021 season even began.

“When I was home, I was giving lessons,” Wicks said. “I was giving pitching lessons to a kid who was learning how to pitch for the first time. He was like an 8-year-old kid. And he asked me after the lesson, he said, ‘Can you please go to the Cubs?’”

The anticipation is finally over, and Wicks is officially a Chicago Cub.

“I was super excited whenever I found out it was the Cubs,” Wicks said. “An organization with so much history, so much publicity, such a powerful fan base.”

He talked to multiple teams before the draft. The Cubs didn’t dial-in on Wicks until the day before. Even then, Wicks wasn’t sure if a team other than the Cubs would call his name before they did.

“All teams like to keep their cards close to their chest,” he said. “So, we heard the Cubs had a lot of interest. You think if you get there, there’s a really good shot, but then again, with how the draft unfolds and how these things go, you just never know. We saw a lot of shake-ups early in the draft.”

Three other Wildcats were drafted in later rounds.

“Iron sharpens iron, you know, especially in the Fall when we’re competing against each other,” Wicks said. “It prepares you for the competition you’re going out to see.”

The first stop on Wicks’ professional career is his first visit to Wrigley Field, followed by the initial physical and evaluation.

“I’m going to do whatever it takes for this team to win,” he said. “I’m going to do whatever the organization requires of me. Hopefully, to get to Chicago as quickly as possible and help this team get back into the postseason.”