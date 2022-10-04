MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Kansas State will play Iowa State in Ames, Iowa this Saturday.

This game means a little bit more, for a couple reasons.

Reason #1: The Wildcats lost to Iowa State in each of the last two seasons.

The 2020 K-State loss at Iowa State was perhaps the ugliest in Chris Klieman’s tenure with the team thus far. K-State lost 42-0 in a game that defensive end Felix-Anudike-Uzomah calls embarrassing.

“[We’re] very motivated,” Anudike-Uzomah said. “Especially like how much they embarassed us in 2020. I was there, too. It was a cold game and stuff like that. I just know it’s a big chip on our shoulder so it’s going to be a great game.”

Reason #2: K-State vs Iowa State has become an agriculture-themed rivalry.

Commonly dubbed ‘Farmageddon’ this matchup is a battle of wheat versus corn. Kansas, a state filled with wheat farmers battles Iowa State, known for its corn. Although the farming disagreements may be mostly fun and games the rivalry is not.

“From all the players I’ve heard that they don’t like to lose to this team,” K-State wide receiver Kade Warner said. “Obviously I was a part of last year’s loss, too. Any loss hurts but especially the Midwest rivalry it hurts a lot.”

Some newer Wildcats are still learning about the rivalry, but they might be just as fired up.

“I know a little bit about the rivalry,” Martinez said. “I’m excited to be on our side and to be fighting for it and want to go get it done. I know it means a lot to this team and a lot to our fan base. [I’m] excited to be a part of it.”

K-State and Iowa State play at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 on ESPNU.